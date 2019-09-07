Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Questionable for opener

Ansah (shoulder) is considered questionable for Sunday's season opener against the Bengals, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Ansah was limited in each practice this week. It seems that head coach Pete Carroll wants to exercise caution with the 30-year-old, saying "there's still a little bit of a question for Ziggy, we just want to make sure he's alright (on Sunday)." If Ansah ultimately can't play Sunday, Rasheem Grant seems likeliest to fill in at defensive end.

