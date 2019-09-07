Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Questionable for opener
Ansah (shoulder) is considered questionable for Sunday's season opener against the Bengals, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Ansah was limited in each practice this week. It seems that head coach Pete Carroll wants to exercise caution with the 30-year-old, saying "there's still a little bit of a question for Ziggy, we just want to make sure he's alright (on Sunday)." If Ansah ultimately can't play Sunday, Rasheem Grant seems likeliest to fill in at defensive end.
More News
-
Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Works in limited fashion•
-
Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Will take field with Clowney•
-
Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Back at practice•
-
Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Could resume practicing next week•
-
Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: On track for Week 1•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 1 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 1 Fantasy Football Injury Report
Stefon Diggs' hamstring and Jordan Reed's head could keep them from playing Week 1. Dave Richard...
-
Sleepers: Searching for upside
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 1, plus offers...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Can you actually trust Brown in Week 1?
Even if Antonio Brown plays in Week 1 — which is still a massive if — Chris Towers says you...