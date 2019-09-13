Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Questionable for Week 2
Ansah (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Steelers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Ansah's status is incredibly difficult to get a read on, especially since coach Pete Carroll said he'd play in the season opener before making him an inactive. Nevertheless, things seem different this time around since Ansah was a full participant in Thursday's practice, which is a strong notion that he'll play. However, keep an eye out for the final verdict when inactives are released Sunday at 11:30 EDT.
