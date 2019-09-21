Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Ready for debut
Ansah (shoulder) is set to make his season debut Sunday against the Saints, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Head coach Pete Carroll indicated that Ansah is in good shape and could see a relatively healthy workload right out of the gate. His debut has been widely anticipated by Seahawks' fans, as he will be lining up opposite the recently acquired Jadeveon Clowney at defensive end. The duo are expected to form quite the pass-rushing tandem.
