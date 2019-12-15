Play

Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Ruled out vs. Panthers

Ansah (neck) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Ansah will miss his second straight game and his fifth of the season. Jadeveon Clowney (groin/illness) is also ruled out, so Rasheem Green, Branden Jackson and Quinton Jefferson will rotate in at defensive end.

