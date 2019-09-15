Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Sitting out Week 2
Ansah (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Though Ansah was able to wrap up Week 2 preparations with back-to-back full practices, the Seahawks will err on the side of caution and hold him out for a second straight game while he works his way back from offseason surgery to repair a torn labrum. According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Ansah is expected to be 100 percent for Seattle's Week 3 matchup with New Orleans.
More News
-
Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Not in line to play Week 2•
-
Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Questionable for Week 2•
-
Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Full participant Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Still limited in practice•
-
Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Expected to play Week 2•
-
Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Inactive for season opener•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Injuries: Mixon in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 2.
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you're locking in the right lineup with Dave Richard's look at the Week 2 schedule,...