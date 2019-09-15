Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Sitting out Week 2

Ansah (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Though Ansah was able to wrap up Week 2 preparations with back-to-back full practices, the Seahawks will err on the side of caution and hold him out for a second straight game while he works his way back from offseason surgery to repair a torn labrum. According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Ansah is expected to be 100 percent for Seattle's Week 3 matchup with New Orleans.

