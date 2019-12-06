Play

Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Status questionable for Sunday

Ansah (neck) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Ansah received credit for two limited practices this week in what were actually just walk-throughs for Seattle. The 30-year-old has missed three games while dealing with several different injuries this season but has played in five straight games.

