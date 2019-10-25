Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Status uncertain for Sunday

Ansah (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against he Falcons, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

It's a good sign that Ansah at least participated in a limited fashion during this week of practice, but the veteran defensive end is in danger of missing his fourth game of the season. The Seahawks' one-two punch of Ansah and Jadeveon Clowney hasn't come to fruition the way the team expected this season, as the duo has combined for just two sacks in 10 combined games. If Ansah's unable to go at game time, expect Rasheem Green to make the start at defensive end.