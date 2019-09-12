Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Still limited in practice
Ansah (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
While coach Pete Carroll said Ansah should play Sunday versus the Steelers, Carroll laid out the same expectation leading up to the season opener and Ansah was ultimately an inactive. Continuing to work into drills is a solid step, but a full-speed practice would clear up any doubts to Ansah's status. The veteran defensive end's return is highly anticipated now that he'll be sharing the pass-rushing duties with Jadeveon Clowney. If he sits out again, however, expect Quinton Jefferson to take over that role again.
