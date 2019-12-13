Play

Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Will be game-time decision

Ansah (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Ansah put in two limited practices to start the week. Speaking on the radio, Coach Pete Carroll called him a game-time decision, according to Henderson. Branden Jackson and Rasheem Green each saw increased snaps Week 14 with Ansah out and would likely replace him again.

