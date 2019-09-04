Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Will take field with Clowney

GM John Schneider said Ansah will often be on the field with Clowney, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Ansah is healthy for Week 1's game versus the Bengals, but he may be put on a snap count due to his lengthy recovery from a torn labrum. When Ansah is on the field, however, lining up opposite of Jadeveon Clowney will work to his benefit, as opposing offenses will likely have to scheme extra pass protection to Clowney's side. Ansah has a high ceiling as a pass rusher being just two seasons removed from a 12-sack campaign, but he didn't play at all in the preseason and an initial light workload hampers his IDP capabilities.