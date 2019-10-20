Play

Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Won't play in Week 7

Ansah (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against Baltimore, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Ansah came into Sunday as a game-time decision after leaving last week's game against the Browns. Now that he's officially out for Week 7, look for Rasheem Green to see an increased workload.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories