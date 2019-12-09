Play

Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Won't suit up against Rams

Ansah (neck) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Rams.

Ansah only participated as a limited participant this week, and he'll miss his fourth game of the season. The 30-year-old has been a regular on the injury report this season, and he'll look to get back on the field in Week 15 against the Panthers. Rasheem Green figures to start at defensive end in Ansah's stead.

