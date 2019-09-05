Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Works in limited fashion

Ansah (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Although coach Pete Carroll said Ansah would be ready to play Sunday versus the Bengals, it appears the team is taking precautions as he works his way back from a torn labrum. There's plenty of buzz around Ansah now after the addition of Jadeveon Clowney, as the Seahawks hope the two can team up to be one of the better pass-rushing duos in the league. As long as Ansah doesn't suffer any setbacks, that quest will start Sunday.

