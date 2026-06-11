The Seahawks may be an offense to approach with caution in Fantasy Football with Klint Kubiak now in Vegas

Klint Kubiak was a revelation for the Seattle Seahawks en route to them winning the Super Bowl in 2025. Kubiak's play design and timely called plays led to a breakout for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Sam Darnold proving 2024 wasn't a fluke and an overall consistently efficient offense. Now Kubiak is gone and leading the Raiders offense. What's next for Seattle?

Dave Richard has ranked all 18 new play-callers by worst for Fantasy to best, and we're going team by team through his rankings to see how your perception of every key player in Fantasy should change to get you ready for Fantasy Football draft season. Up at No. 11: Brian Fleury and the Seahawks.

Who's new?

Brian Fleury will call offensive plays for the first time in his career after spending over a decade as an assistant, almost entirely with Kyle Shanahan. He was with him in Cleveland in 2014 and again in San Francisco since 2019. Fleury was a tight ends coach since 2022, adding run game coordinator duty in 2025. He and former Seattle offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak worked together in 2023 and are friends. Fleury is expected to run the Shanahan version of the West Coast offense, even telling the media his "goal would be to maintain as much of [Kubiak's playbook] as possible."

What's expected this year?

Probably much of the same from 2025: A methodical zone-schemed run game and a timed-up pass game. Seattle was below the five-year average in overall pass rate, first down pass rate, and third down pass rate, and a little slower than average in pace of play. Both Seattle and San Francisco were in the top-12 in percentage of zone RB runs (49ers were fifth-highest at 66.9%). Expect that to continue under Fleury in Seattle. Rookie Jadarian Price's efficiency was much better when running zone (6.9 yards per rush last year, 19.4% explosive rush rate) compared to gap scheme (4.3 and 9.3%). New Seahawks runner Emanuel Wilson was also much more efficient over 138 zone-scheme runs the past two years (4.8-yard average overall, 4.5 last season) compared to gap scheme. They fit in with what Fleury will call. Strangely, Zach Charbonnet was not efficient the past two seasons in zone (3.9 yards per rush last year, 2.7 the year prior). Fleury is a former TE coach, and Kubiak did dial up a 22.4% target share to his tight ends and used two or more tight ends on 43% of his plays last year, seventh-most in football. Fleury said he'd "love the ability to use different personnel groups" but wants to build game plans based on opponent weaknesses. There could be weeks where A.J. Barner and/or Elijah Arroyo end up being factors for the Seahawks. And it would be foolish for Fleury to move away from Smith-Njigba after his monster 2025 campaign. In fact he might have to lean on Smith-Njigba more if the run game doesn't spark early on. I'd be very nervous about any other Seattle receivers being regulars in the offense if the Seahawks continue to implement multi-TE sets and stay balanced with their playcalling.