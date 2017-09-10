Seahawks' Frank Clark: Active for Sunday's game
Clark (wrist) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Packers.
The experienced pass rusher will be ready to fill in for Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett when needed. Because Clark is listed behind two high-caliber defensive ends, though, his fantasy value is low due to a projected lack of snaps.
