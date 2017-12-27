Seahawks' Frank Clark: Adds to sack total Sunday
Clark had four tackles (two solo) and a sack in Sunday's win over the Cowboys.
The sack is Clark's ninth of the season, which leads the Seahawks. The 24-year-old played a typical 48 of 74 defensive snaps Sunday, and the four combined tackles tied his game-high for the season.
