Seahawks' Frank Clark: Adds to sack total
Clark had five solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's 26-23 loss to the 49ers.
Clark now has a sack in each of the last two games and the five tackles set a new season high. The 25-year-old has 12 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception through 14 games in 2018.
