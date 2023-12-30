The Seahawks plan to release Clark on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Seattle signed Clark to a one-year contract Oct. 26 after he was released by Denver two weeks prior. The veteran has seen his playing time trend downward of late and had already been ruled out for Sunday's contest against Pittsburgh for what would be his third missed contest over the past five weeks. Clark has a 13.0-sack season on his resume (from 2018 during his first stint with Seattle), but he hasn't gotten to the quarterback a single time over 167 defensive snaps between the Seahawks and Broncos this season.