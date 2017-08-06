Clark has been withheld from practices Friday and Saturday because the Seahawks are punishing him for his role in an altercation Thursday, Gregg Bell of the News Tribune reports.

Clark was involved in a skirmish and sucker-punched offensive tackle Germain Ifedi. Neither player has practiced since, and defensive coordinator Kris Richard said "part of" the reason Clark has missed practices is that his punishment included a practice ban. We expect more information about the incident, punishment and any injuries from head coach Pete Carroll on Monday.