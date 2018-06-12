Seahawks' Frank Clark: Battling hamstring injury
Clark (hamstring) was limited during Tuesday's mandatory minicamp, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Clark nursed wrist, hamstring, thigh and toe injuries during the 2017 campaign, but he didn't miss a game and posted the highest snap count (742) of his career. Therefore, worries about Clark's health aren't necessary at the time. With Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett no longer on the roster, however, Clark will be leaned on to carry another heavy workload. The 2015 second-round pick shows no signs of slowing down, though, having posted 19 sacks and four forced over the last two seasons.
