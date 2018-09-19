Clark recorded three solo tackles and a sack during Monday's 24-17 loss to the Bears.

Though Clark's tackle numbers aren't eye-opening thus far, he's been able to get to the quarterback in both of Seattle's first two games, adding to his career sack totals. The 25-year-old posted nine sacks in 2017 and is well on his way to surpassing that number this year.

