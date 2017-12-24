Seahawks' Frank Clark: Cleared to play
Clark (toe) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Clark was a late addition to the injury report Friday after sustaining some sort of toe injury. However, he's since been cleared to play and will now take aim at a stout Cowboys offensive line that should have a healthy Tyron Smith (knee/back).
