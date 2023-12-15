Clark (personal) was not listed on the Seahawks' injury report Thursday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Clark was ruled out with a "non-injury related" reason and did not travel for last week's loss to the 49ers. The 30-year-old appears to have overcome this issue, as he didn't receive any sort of designation on Seattle's first injury report ahead of Monday's matchup versus Philadelphia. Clark has tallied six tackles while playing in a rotational role on the Seahawks defensive this season.