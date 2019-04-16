Seahawks' Frank Clark: Could be available for trade
The Seahawks likely will listen to trade offers for Clark, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Clark hasn't signed his $17.1 million franchise tag and isn't expected to show up for training camp without a long-term contract. The Seahawks still have a decent cap situation after finalizing an extension for Russell Wilson, but they also have stud middle linebacker Bobby Wagner heading into a contract season. It's possible Clark is the odd man out, as the recent deals for Trey Flowers (Lions) and Demarcus Lawrence (Cowboys) will make it difficult for the Seahawks to lock down their top pass rusher for less than $20 million per year. Clark is younger than both of the aforementioned players -- he turns 26 in June -- and has more career sacks (35) to his name. The Seahawks can easily find room for all of Wilson, Clark and Wagner, but it would be a concession to one of the most top-heavy cap sheets in the league.
