Seahawks' Frank Clark: Erupts in contract year
Clark made two sacks in Sunday's win over the Cardinals. He also forced and recovered a fumble.
Clark is underrated as a pass rusher, but he ranks sixth in the league with 14 sacks in 16 regular-season games. He also forced four fumbles, which ties him with Aaron Donald and Von Miller for sixth place as well. Clark carved his way into stardom this season and the Seahawks will likely reward him with a massive contract before free agency in March.
