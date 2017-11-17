Clark (thigh) was a full participant in practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks.com reports.

Clark was one of several Seahawks to go down in last Thursday's win over the Cardinals, but after getting some much-needed extra time off, the defensive end appears to be ready for Monday's tilt against the Falcons. Should the team decided to monitor his reps due to the thigh injury, expect Dwight Freeney to see a few extra defensive snaps.