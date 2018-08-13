Clark (wrist) practiced at full speed Sunday, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

It was a quick recovery for Clark, who had wrist surgery in June, and his snap count for Saturday's game against the Chargers will be even more telling. Clark will log a hefty workload this campaign now that Michael Bennett is in Philly and Cliff Avril (neck) is retired. The fourth-year pro racked up 19 sacks over the last two seasons.

