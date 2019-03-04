The Seahawks placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Clark on Monday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

A second-round pick by Seattle in 2015, Clark has proved his worth and then some, totaling the ninth-most sacks (32) in the NFL the last three years while missing just one game during that stretch. The tag ensures he'll be a Seahawk in 2019, with a price tag of $17.128 million unless the two sides reach an agreement on a multi-year contract by July 15.