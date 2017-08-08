Clark confirmed a knee injury on Twitter that head coach Pete Carroll referred to earlier Monday.

By most accounts, Clark has been sidelined since the weekend due to an altercation he got into with teammate Germain Ifedi. However, Carroll hinted at a slight knee injury Monday that Clark eventually confirmed. His absence is presumably a combination of both situations. Regardless, Carroll stated Clark would return to practice either Wednesday or Thursday.

