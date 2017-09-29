Play

Clark (hamstring) was limited in practice Wednesday but was back to full speed Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Clark has recorded four tackles (two solo) and 1.5 sacks through three games this season, but he's not receiving enough snaps to become a consistent IDP threat. If his snap count does increase, he could be a valuable pass rusher.

