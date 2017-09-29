Seahawks' Frank Clark: Healthy going forward
Clark (hamstring) was limited in practice Wednesday but was back to full speed Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Clark has recorded four tackles (two solo) and 1.5 sacks through three games this season, but he's not receiving enough snaps to become a consistent IDP threat. If his snap count does increase, he could be a valuable pass rusher.
More News
-
Seahawks' Frank Clark: Records solo sack Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Frank Clark: Active for Sunday's game•
-
Seahawks' Frank Clark: Listed as questionable for Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Frank Clark: Full participant in practice•
-
Seahawks' Frank Clark: Will be ready for season•
-
Seahawks' Frank Clark: Seeing specialist for wrist injury•
-
TNF breakdown: Jones the one to own
The Packers unsurprisingly dominated the Bears on Thursday Night Football, but they paid the...
-
Week 4 Things To Know
Heath Cummings is sticking with the Dolphins but he's worried about the Redskins on Monday...
-
Week 4 Waiver Wire options
Starting with an homage to injured Darren Sproles, Jamey Eisenberg gives you players to add...
-
Week 4 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 4 RB Rankings
Kareem Hunt is the unanimous choice as the top running back, but there's some controversy over...
-
Week 4 QB Rankings
There's no surprises at the top of the QB rankings in Week 4.