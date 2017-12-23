Seahawks' Frank Clark: Late addition to injury report
Clark is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys with a toe injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Clark was a new addition to the injury report Friday as a limited participant, clouding his potential availability for Sunday's game. The 24-year-old leads the Seahawks with eight sacks this season, and Marcus Smith and Branden Jackson would likely be pressed into larger roles if Clark is unable to play Week 16.
