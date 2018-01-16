Clark had 32 tackles (19 solo), nine sacks and two forced fumbles in 16 games for the Seahawks in 2017.

Clark logged 12 starts and saw an increased role once Cliff Avril (neck) was lost for the season in Week 4. The 24-year-old should see a similar role for the Seahawks in 2018 as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.

