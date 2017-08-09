Play

Clark (knee) returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday, Gregg Bell of The News Tribune reports.

Clark has missed the past couple of practices with a minor MCL injury and was only permitted to participate in position drills Wednesday. It isn't certain if he'll be allowed to play in the preseason opener Sunday against the Chargers.

