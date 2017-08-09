Seahawks' Frank Clark: Limited in return
Clark (knee) returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday, Gregg Bell of The News Tribune reports.
Clark has missed the past couple of practices with a minor MCL injury and was only permitted to participate in position drills Wednesday. It isn't certain if he'll be allowed to play in the preseason opener Sunday against the Chargers.
More News
-
Seahawks' Frank Clark: Has minor knee injury•
-
Seahawks' Frank Clark: Will return to practice later this week•
-
Seahawks' Frank Clark: Banned from practice•
-
Seahawks' Frank Clark: Totals 1.5 sacks for nine this season•
-
Seahawks' Frank Clark: Records sack in Week 8•
-
Seahawks' Frank Clark: 1.5 sacks in Week 7•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Looking back at Hard Knocks
Tampa Bay is the latest team on HBO's Hard Knocks, and the Buccaneers have plenty of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Wait on quarterback?
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crews begins its position previews with quarterback. Find...
-
Believe It or Not 2.0
Teams are releasing their first depth chart of the season, but Heath Cummings says you shouldn't...
-
How early is too early in 2QB?
As expected, the top quarterbacks went early in our CBS Sports staff 2-QB mock draft, but not...
-
Looking into early ADP numbers
In our first ADP review, Jamey Eisenberg points out that players like Marshawn Lynch, Spencer...
-
Setting up a keeper or Dynasty league
So you're thinking about diving into dynasty or keeper leagues? Great! Here's what you need...