Seahawks' Frank Clark: Limited Thursday
Clark was limited due to a hand injury during Thursday's practice, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Clark had surgery on his hand and the Seahawks intend to limit him for the first week or two of training camp to allow him to recover. Clark didn't miss any games last season and is expected to be a full go when Week 1 rolls around. Look for Rasheem Green and Branden Jackson to get some extra reps with the first team defense when Clark sits out.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Fantasy Football: Deep sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg is one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy football draft experts
-
2QB league Sleepers, Breakouts & Bust
Heath Cummings takes a look at the two-QB format and offers sleepers, breakouts and busts.
-
Heath's QB Sleepers, Breakouts & Busts
Heath Cummings has sleepers breakouts and busts at the quarterback position, beginning with...
-
No. 2 quarterbacks with No. 1 upside
Jamey Eisenberg looks at backup quarterbacks who could emerge as starting options heading into...
-
Fantasy football busts: Avoid Lynch
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Matthew Stafford and Jarvis...
-
Spotlight on Luck at start of camp
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the outlook for Andrew Luck this season in his comeback after missing...