Clark was limited due to a hand injury during Thursday's practice, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Clark had surgery on his hand and the Seahawks intend to limit him for the first week or two of training camp to allow him to recover. Clark didn't miss any games last season and is expected to be a full go when Week 1 rolls around. Look for Rasheem Green and Branden Jackson to get some extra reps with the first team defense when Clark sits out.

