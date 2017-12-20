Clark picked up his eighth sack of the season the Seahawks' 42-7 loss to the Rams in Week 15.

Clark made his only tackle of the game count by sacking opposing quarterback Jared Goff causing him to fumble just before half time. However, the Rams recovered the fumble and scored on the next play. The 24-year-old defensive end saw 45 snaps (63.0 percent) in the contest.