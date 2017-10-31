Seahawks' Frank Clark: Logs two sacks in victory
Clark recorded two sacks in Sunday's win over the Texans.
On the day, Clark tallied five tackles (four solo) to go along with his two sacks. His sack total on the season is now up to 4.5. He did his damage Sunday on just 49 snaps (69.0 percent).
