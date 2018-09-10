Seahawks' Frank Clark: Makes lone sack Sunday
Clark made one sack during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Broncos.
Clark was the only Seahawk to get to Broncos quarterback Case Keenum. The fourth-year pro has totaled 19 sacks over the last two seasons and appears to be keeping his hot hand rolling in 2018.
