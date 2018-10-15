Seahawks' Frank Clark: Monstrous performance Sunday despite limited snaps
Clark left Sunday's game against the Raiders early in the third quarter with an illness, Gregg Bell of the News Tribune reports.
Clark got food poisoning Week 5 against the Rams as well, and this illness isn't expected to linger. He produced plenty while logging just 29 defensive snaps, making four tackles (three solo), 25 sacks and two forced fumbles. By no means is this a breakout campaign for Clark, but he's already produced 5.5 sacks through six games and is on his way to eclipse his career high (10). Looking long-term, Clark's contract is up at the end of the season, so the Seahawks may opt to lock him down before the end of 2018.
