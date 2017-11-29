Clark had two tackles (one solo) and a half sack against the 49ers on Sunday.

These was Clark's first stat line in three games, even though he's played at least 30 defensive snaps in each matchup. The third-year pro has 20 tackles (11 solo) and five sacks through 11 games, and his inconsistency keeps him from being a viable IDP threat.

