Seahawks' Frank Clark: Participates in team drills Thursday
Clark (knee) was a starter in the Seahawks' nickel defense during Thursday's practice, Gregg Bell of The News Tribune reports.
Clark, who'd been tending to a minor MCL injury, appears to be practicing without restrictions Thursday. Slated to open the season as a reserve behind Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril, he should still have plenty of opportunities to rack up the counting stats as a passing-down specialist. Last season, Clark cranked out 11 sacks and 47 sacks in a similar role.
More News
-
Seahawks' Frank Clark: Limited in return•
-
Seahawks' Frank Clark: Has minor knee injury•
-
Seahawks' Frank Clark: Will return to practice later this week•
-
Seahawks' Frank Clark: Banned from practice•
-
Seahawks' Frank Clark: Totals 1.5 sacks for nine this season•
-
Seahawks' Frank Clark: Records sack in Week 8•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Check out our 12-team standard draft
Ready to draft? Check out how the CBS Sports staff's just-completed 12-team standard mock draft...
-
Cooks is worth the pick
Brandin Cooks is off to a hot start in camp with the Patriots, but it's his skill set, history,...
-
Looking back at Hard Knocks
Tampa Bay is the latest team on HBO's Hard Knocks, and the Buccaneers have plenty of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Wait on quarterback?
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crews begins its position previews with quarterback. Find...
-
Believe It or Not 2.0
Teams are releasing their first depth chart of the season, but Heath Cummings says you shouldn't...
-
How early is too early in 2QB?
As expected, the top quarterbacks went early in our CBS Sports staff 2-QB mock draft, but not...