Clark (knee) was a starter in the Seahawks' nickel defense during Thursday's practice, Gregg Bell of The News Tribune reports.

Clark, who'd been tending to a minor MCL injury, appears to be practicing without restrictions Thursday. Slated to open the season as a reserve behind Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril, he should still have plenty of opportunities to rack up the counting stats as a passing-down specialist. Last season, Clark cranked out 11 sacks and 47 sacks in a similar role.