Seahawks' Frank Clark: Pegs another sack to resume
Clark recorded a sack in Sunday's 25-17 loss to the Chargers.
Clark's been a pass-rushing menace with 7.5 sacks in eight games, and he'll easily surpass his career high of 10 from two years ago. His IDP value relies on dropping the quarterback, however, since he's posted more than two tackles in just two games this year.
