Seahawks' Frank Clark: Practices in full Thursday
Clark (elbow) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Clark played through an elbow injury during Seattle's season-opening loss to the Broncos, in which he logged one sack, but appears fully recovered. Expect the fourth-year pro to suit up against the Bears on Monday.
