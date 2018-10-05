Seahawks' Frank Clark: Questionable for Sunday
Clark (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Clark is currently batting food poisoning, but head coach Pete Carroll seemed confident Friday that the defensive end would be good to go by Sunday. Expect Clark to be a true game-time decision this weekend.
More News
-
Seahawks' Frank Clark: Tallies sack Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Frank Clark: Brings down quarterback Monday•
-
Seahawks' Frank Clark: Practices in full Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Frank Clark: Worked through elbow injury Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Frank Clark: Makes lone sack Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Frank Clark: Returns to practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Top Week 5 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 Fantasy Sleepers
Looking for a potential difference maker to slide into your lineup for Week 5? Jamey Eisenber's...
-
What you missed: Brady gets some help
Tom Brady got plenty of help Thursday night, while Andrew Luck succeeded in spite of his cast....