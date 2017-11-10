Seahawks' Frank Clark: Questionable to return
Clark suffered a thigh injury and is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Cardinals, Gregg Bell of The News Tribune reports.
Clark ran into teammate Sheldon Richardson late in the fourth quarter, leaving both players down on the field. Look for more updates to come once the game concludes. In the meantime, look for Dwight Freeney to possibly see expanded reps.
