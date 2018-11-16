Seahawks' Frank Clark: Reaches 10 sacks in 10 games
Clark made four tackles -- one for a loss -- and two sacks in Thursday's 27-24 win over the Packers.
Clark now has 10 sacks through 10 games, tying the mark he set in 2016 through 15 contests. He now ranks third in the league behind only Aaron Donald (12.5) and Danielle Hunter (11.5).
