Seahawks' Frank Clark: Records interception Week 6
Clark hauled in his first interception of the season in Sunday's win over the Rams.
Clark added a sack, to bring his total to 2.5 on the season, as well as three solo tackles. With Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril banged up, Clark should be in line for a relatively healthy workload in the immediate future.
