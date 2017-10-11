Play

Clark hauled in his first interception of the season in Sunday's win over the Rams.

Clark added a sack, to bring his total to 2.5 on the season, as well as three solo tackles. With Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril banged up, Clark should be in line for a relatively healthy workload in the immediate future.

