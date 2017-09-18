Seahawks' Frank Clark: Records solo sack Sunday
Clark totaled one sack and two tackles overall in Sunday's 12-9 win over the 49ers.
Clark played just 35 of the team's 49 defensive snaps Sunday, but he still managed to add to his sack total for the season, with Sunday's takedown of Brian Hoyer giving him 1.5 through two games. He still does not see enough time on the field to be considered a legitimate IDP option, however.
More News
-
Seahawks' Frank Clark: Active for Sunday's game•
-
Seahawks' Frank Clark: Listed as questionable for Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Frank Clark: Full participant in practice•
-
Seahawks' Frank Clark: Will be ready for season•
-
Seahawks' Frank Clark: Seeing specialist for wrist injury•
-
Seahawks' Frank Clark: Participates in team drills Thursday•
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...