Clark totaled one sack and two tackles overall in Sunday's 12-9 win over the 49ers.

Clark played just 35 of the team's 49 defensive snaps Sunday, but he still managed to add to his sack total for the season, with Sunday's takedown of Brian Hoyer giving him 1.5 through two games. He still does not see enough time on the field to be considered a legitimate IDP option, however.