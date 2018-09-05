Seahawks' Frank Clark: Returns to practice
Clark (elbow) was absent from Wednesday's injury report, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Clark was held out of Monday's practice after hyperextending his elbow but it seems that was more of a precautionary decision than anything else. Without Clark's name on the injury report, there's no reason to believe the Michigan product won't be ready to start Week 1.
