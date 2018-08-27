Seahawks' Frank Clark: Sits out Monday practice
Clark missed Monday's practice due to a hyperextended elbow, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Seattle didn't elaborate much on Clark's status. Hyper-extended elbow injuries don't necessarily carry a death warrant so it wouldn't be surprising to see Clark back at practice in the coming days. Either way, this will be something to monitor as Week 1 approaches.
