Seahawks' Frank Clark: Snags first INT of career
Clark made two solo tackles -- one for a loss -- and one interception in Sunday's 33-31 loss to the Rams.
It was Clark's first-career pick, and it helped replace some IDP value that was lost when he failed to record a sack for the second straight week. Clark continues to be the team's top pass rusher, but his value suffers from averaging just two tackles per game.
More News
-
Seahawks' Frank Clark: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Frank Clark: Tallies sack Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Frank Clark: Brings down quarterback Monday•
-
Seahawks' Frank Clark: Practices in full Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Frank Clark: Worked through elbow injury Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Frank Clark: Makes lone sack Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Carson and Davis?
Running back committees have become our reality in Fantasy Football. Heath Cummings dissects...
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...